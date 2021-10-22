It’s that time of year, when Hollywood parents get to use their inner creativity to make memorable Halloween costumes for their children. Sometimes, the little ones just want to dress up in outfits of characters they like, while other times, their famous folks have a hand in putting the look together.

Kourtney Kardashian was the first to get a jump on Halloween, not only by showing off her spooky home decor on October 1, but debuting the first of what is to be one of many more of daughter Penelope Disick’s costumes several days later.

Penelope has bonded so much with Kourt’s new fiancé Travis Barker, that her initial costume seemed like a tribute to the Blink-182 drummer. The 9-year-old dressed in head-to-toe black, going as a rocker though she added a touch of goth. P donned a black t-shirt and matching leggings (though we’re not sure how rocker-chic a brand Juicy Couture is), along with black Doc Martens-style heavy boots.

She added black fishnet arm sleeves, a silver spiky bracelet and a black knit beanie atop a long black wig. Penelope’s goth side showed with her smudged eye makeup and a crucifix drawn on her cheek. Kourtney made sure to let fans know the look was for Halloween, adding a black spider and bat emoji in the caption. Kourt and Travis later did their own rocker Halloween look, debuting their first couples’ costume by going as the late Sex Pistols bassist, Sid Vicious, and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

Her sister Khloé Kardashian took a more wholesome approach when it came to taking daughter True Thompson to a spooky haunted Halloween night display, featuring plenty of colorful lights, talking jack-o’-lanterns and scary witches. The Disney-loving 3-year-old dressed as Minnie Mouse for the outing.

True could be seen wearing a black top with red shorts featuring big white buttons on either side. She donned big tan booties on her feet, and instead of having to wear a set of ears throughout the night, True had them drawn onto her forehead, along with a pink bow to show she was Minnie and not Mickey.

With so many Halloween parties ahead, not to mention trick-or-treating, get ready for some serious cuteness heading your way thanks to celebrities dressing up their precious kids in costumes!

Scroll down for photos of celebrity kids in their 2021 Halloween costumes.