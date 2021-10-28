Halloween is still a few days away, but celebrities have been wearing costumes to events all month while getting ready for October 31 to arrive!

The Halloween Kills Hollywood movie premiere made for the perfect chance to have cast members and celebrity guests dress up in costume to attend. The film’s star Jamie Lee Curtis led the way, with a callback to one of her mom, actress Janet Leigh’s most famous film roles.

For those who weren’t Alfred Hitchcock or classic Hollywood film fans, Jamie might have looked like a she was wearing a stylish throwback costume to be a woman of the late 1950s or early 1960s. She donned a knee-length blue dress with a buttoned-up top and belted waist. Jamie carried a vintage-looking black purse and wore a short blonde wig done up in an early 60s style. Today’s generation could have mistaken it for a Mad Men costume!

But the bloody shower curtain the actress carried over her left arm was the dead giveaway that she was dressed as her mom’s most famous movie character, murder victim Marion Crane from Hitchcock’s iconic 1960 thriller Psycho. But Jamie said that she gave the outfit a twist, because the film was in black-and-white, and she wanted to explain how she came up with the sky-blue colored dress.

“I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but … it’s a little more meta than that,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the (2012) movie Hitchcock. So, it’s meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh’s dress was because it was a black-and-white movie,” she added.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed up in force for the premiere, and each one had a very distinct look when it came to their costume choice.

Lisa Rinna usually goes with body hugging outfits that show off her killer figure. Who can forget how in 2019 she dressed as Jennifer Lopez in her iconic 2000 Grammys plunging green jungle print Versace gown for Halloween?

For the Halloween Kills premiere, Lisa instead hid her enviable bod underneath a baggy pink bunny rabbit outfit. She wore pink and white ears and painted her nose black. Hopefully, the Bravo star has something truly head turning in store for Halloween proper, as she has in years past. Not that there’s anything wrong with a cozy onesie bunny costume!

