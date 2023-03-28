So many A-listers share a love for gardening! From Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines to Good Morning America alum Sam Champion, growing beautiful plants and flowers is a huge passion among celebrities who have a green thumb. Their gorgeous home gardens will leave you speechless and inspire you to start planting.

Joanna’s Instagram is full of photos and videos of her sprawling garden outside of her Waco, Texas, farmhouse. Her youngest son, Crew, whom she shares with her husband, Chip Gaines, loves helping tend to the plants outside.

“When we got back from our snow vacation, everything had BLOOMED in the garden,” Joanna captioned a March 2023 video of her colorful outdoor area. “Crew could not contain his excitement about all our new flower friends.”

In another video that month, Chip and Joanna’s little boy sat in front of a patch of daffodils and sketched them in a little book. He gathered a beautiful bouquet of flowers and laid it down in the grass, proving he inherited his mom’s same passion for plants and gardening. His four older siblings, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay, have also been photographed in the Gaines family’s outdoor oasis, picking carrots and pears and running through the fields of greenery.

Over on the East Coast, Sam keeps his rooftop garden in tip-top shape during the warmer months. The meteorologist lives in a stunning New York City apartment with a dreamy outdoor oasis full of plants. He has grown a variety of different flowers, fruits and vegetables on his patio, including lavender, roses, hydrangeas, tulips, strawberries and peppers.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who shares the property with his husband, Rubem Robierb, loves documenting his garden cleanups, planting and trimming experiences on Instagram. Rubem has also developed a passion for the great outdoors and tending to plants with his hubby. “Look who loves gardening now!!” Sam captioned a photo of the artist carrying a potted plant in July 2019.

The news personality and his spouse also travel to their second home in Miami pretty often. Each time Sam returns back to the Big Apple, he makes sure to check on his plants and update his followers on his latest blooms and how the changing weather affects them.

“Enjoying quiet time in the #rooftopgardennyc! ( time of the year for some of the best blooms),” he captioned a garden selfie in July 2022. “It’s a challenge in the days ahead to see how the garden handles days of extreme heat!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of beautiful celebrity gardens.