Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars welcomed children later in life. Robert De Niro, Richard Gere, David Foster and more A-listers became fathers again in their 70s.

In May 2023, Robert revealed he secretly welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79. “I’m OK with it. I’m good with it,” the Academy Award winner told Extra about becoming a dad again.

Robert’s parenthood journey began during his marriage to his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, which lasted from 1976 to 1988. He adopted the Taxi Driver actress’ daughter, Drena, from a previous relationship. The former couple also welcomed one son together, Raphael.

The Raging Bull star welcomed twins Julian and Aaron via in vitro fertilization in 1995 with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. In 1997, Robert married his second wife, Grace Hightower, and the pair welcomed two children together, son Elliot in 1998 and daughter Helen in 2011, before their 2018 separation.

More than a decade after the birth of his sixth child, Robert was ready to tackle the role of parenthood once more. Though he did not reveal who the mother of his youngest child was, his About My Father costar Kim Cattrall seemingly confirmed that the actor is currently dating Tiffany Chen.

“God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman,” Kim told Extra in May 2023 of meeting Tiffany during a visit to the film set. “She was gorgeous and sweet, and I’m happy for both of them.”

The doting dad did not reveal the name of his seventh child after announcing the birth. Robert did share that the pregnancy was “planned” when chatting with Page Six at the About My Father premiere, adding, “How could you not plan that kind of thing?”

As for whether any of the younger De Niro kids will end up in the acting business when they get older, Robert had some wise words of advice.

“For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,’” he told People in January 2020. “That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid.’ It’s important for them to find their own lane.”

Scroll below to see all of the celebrity dads who welcomed kids in their 70s.