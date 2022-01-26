Finding Their Way Back! All of the Celebrity Couples Who Split or Divorced and Got Back Together

Relationships aren’t easy, especially for celebrities whose lives are on full display for the whole world to see. Many of Hollywood’s most famous couples have gone through their fair share of ups and downs and have broken up. Their love for one another is so strong that they often find their way back to each other.

From breakups and divorces to make-ups, several Hollywood lovebirds have proven that love conquers all. Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey and his wife, Jillian Fink, are a prime example that taking time apart and working on your relationship can help rekindle a flame. The pair were married in 1999 after meeting at the hair salon she worked at. In January 2015, Patrick and Jillian shockingly announced that they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage.

“It is with careful consideration and mutual respect that we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair said in an official statement to People at the time. “Our primary concern remains the wellbeing of our children, and we ask with profound gratitude that you respect our family’s privacy at this very sensitive time.”

The Enchanted actor and the celebrity makeup artist reconciled in 2016 and began working on repairing their marriage. Through it all, they continued to prioritize their children, Talula, Darby and Sullivan, and focused on spending time as a family. Patrick opened up in a September 2016 interview with People about calling off their divorce and saving their marriage.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” the Some Girls actor shared. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

Similar to Patrick and Jillian, Marie Osmond also fell back in love with her first husband, Steve Craig, after spending some time apart. The couple tied the knot in 1982 and welcomed one son together. She filed for divorce in 1985 and married her second husband, Brian Blosil, in 1986. Their marriage lasted until 2007. In 2011, Marie married Steve for the second time, wearing the same dress that she wore during their first wedding.

“It was our son who got us to kind of be back together, but [my husband] has been there for me and he’s just my best friend, you know, and loves my kids,” the Donnie & Marie star told ET Online after the special day.

Scroll to see which celebrity couples got back together after breaking up.