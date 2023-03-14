These Celebrity Couples Are Always Ready for the Beach! Stars’ Swimsuit Photos With Their Spouses

Heading to the beach with their spouses! So many of your favorite Hollywood couples are always vacationing in oceanfront villas and gorgeous beachside hotels. Stars like Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan Shawhughes, and more A-list pairs’ jaw-dropping swimsuit photos prove there’s nothing quite like a trip to paradise.

In December 2022, Jerry and Jessica went on a romantic vacation to St. Barts. The couple, who wed on Christmas in 1999, packed on the PDA during their getaway. The Seinfeld actor donned black and gray swim trunks with a white T-shirt as he walked along the beach with his wife. Jessica rocked a bright pink one-piece swimsuit with a square neckline.

The longtime couple hugged and held hands as they took a dip in the crystal-clear water. Jerry and Jessica celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary during the trip. The comedian previously revealed the secret to their lasting marriage — keeping humor at the center of their relationship.

“From the day I met her, that was really our connection,” Jerry reflected on his wife’s sense of humor in a June 2019 interview with Closer. “We always have fun, and we laugh and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s very quick and sarcastic and all the qualities that I like. She’s very sharp. She catches all the wrongness.”

The lovebirds, who share their three kids Sascha, Julian and Shepherd, aren’t the only famous duo who’ve strutted their stuff in swimsuits on the beach. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are constantly gushing over each other and sharing steamy swimsuit photos together on social media. In February 2023, Ryan Seacrest announced he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan, leading Mark to be announced as his replacement.

“Kelly’s a pro. She’ll definitely take the lead,” an insider told Closer in March 2023 of the couple’s onscreen dynamic. “Meanwhile, Mark’s humor, intensity and his insight into Kelly’s personality should be an eye-opener and make them very relatable to viewers.”

Ahead of making their official debut as cohosts on the talk show, Kelly and Mark attended the 2023 Oscars together. She showed off her toned physique in a sheer gown while the Riverdale actor looked handsome in a gray tuxedo. Whether they’re on the beach or the red carpet, the happy couple sure know how to turn heads with their looks.

Keep scrolling to see photos of your favorite Hollywood couples wearing swimsuits.