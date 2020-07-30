Sometimes Hollywood Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up to Be! See Celebrities Who Left Fame Behind

Sure, everybody wants to be famous, but how many people really know what that entails? Some celebrities have risen to fame, and once they get there, they find out the City of Angels just wasn’t for them. So, here are a few A-listers who quit the business for good, including Meg Ryan and Cameron Diaz.

As we all know, Meg got her start when she played Carole alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in Top Gun. From there, she went on to become “America’s Sweetheart” by acting in a bunch of rom-coms, including, You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle with Tom Hanks. But her fan favorite will always be When Harry Met Sally.

Although Meg was making a lot of money in the biz, she decided to quit acting because her heart wasn’t in it. “I didn’t really aim to be an actor,” the City of Angels star told Gwyneth Paltrow at a Goop Health event in June 2018. “I was a journalism major at school, and a curious person, and I wanted to go back out into the world and figure out who I was — am — in relationship to other things and other people and other environments.”

Not only that, but Meg didn’t like how people viewed her as a famous person. When she was labeled “America’s Sweetheart” by late filmmaker Nora Ephron, the mom of two didn’t know if that was a compliment. “I remember thinking, ‘Is that good?’” she recalled of her nickname. “It doesn’t necessarily imply that you’re smart, or sexual, or complicated or anything, it’s a label. And what can a label do but guess at you?”

Cameron’s decision to leave Hollywood was completely different than Meg’s. After being in the spotlight since age 22, The Mask star said it was time for her to focus on herself. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world,” Cameron previously told InStyle. “If I decide to.”

So there you have it. Sometimes being famous can be overrated.

