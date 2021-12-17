Meet the new players of the celebrity alcohol industry. The Miami-based friends joined forces to launch GrapeStars over 3 years ago. After a long and arduous journey,

GrapeStars now helps over 200+ celebrities distribute their wines and spirits online, as well as helping them monetize through their massive social media followings. It’s safe to say 200+ celebrities with over 1.2B followers qualifies as a significant marketing machine.

