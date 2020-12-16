This article was originally published on Hemp Products Heal. To view the original article, click here.

The use of CBD, THC, and other cannabis products has been a controversial subject and it still creates a lot of doubts and confusion in people. These compounds, which are collectively called cannabinoids, are some of the active compounds present in the cannabis plant. In addition to CBD and THC, the cannabis plant has a large number of cannabinoids too. Studies suggest that these compounds are capable of creating a wide range of effects on the human body. It can be positive or negative based on the compound and concentration you are using.

CBD and THC are two widely popular cannabinoids that have been a favorite topic for researchers for a long time. A lot of research and studies are being conducted on CBD and THC across different parts of the world for the wide range of impacts they create in the body. Both of these compounds have the capability to create a wide array of impacts in the human body and they are being used in a lot of medicinal drugs because of their ability to alleviate different health conditions.

Being cannabinoids derived from the same plant, both CBD and THC can create a lot of similar effects. However, they vary greatly in terms of how they affect the human body. The following are important things you want to know about the effects of these compounds.

Benefits of CBD

CBD is shown to be effective in treating a lot of medical conditions. This compound is found to be free of the psychoactive effects that are related to cannabis. It is generally considered to be safe for use.

CBD can be effective for controlling pain and inflammation, promoting sleep, improving heart health, alleviating anxiety and stress, relieving nausea and vomiting, etc. The wide range of pharmaceutical benefits exhibited by this compound is being utilized in the treatment of different health conditions.

Effects Of THC

THC is also found to provide a lot of benefits provided by CBD including pain relief, inducing of sleep, etc. But it will also create psychoactive effects and addiction when taken in high concentrations.

CBD And THC

When CBD and THC are taken together, they are found to enhance the positive impacts created by them. For example, small concentrations of THC in your CBD product will help to get better results when compared to taking CBD alone.

Also, when CBD is taken with THC, it can help to reduce the negative impacts created by THC and boost its positive effects. If you are looking for the best effects from your CBD products, then it is better to choose a product that has smaller concentrations of THC, as it can help to enhance the effects. But make sure that the amount of THC is not high enough to create intoxicating effects. The recommended amount of THC in CBD products is 0.3%.

