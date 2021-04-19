This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

We have all heard that worrying too much will give you wrinkles, and chronic stress has been shown to have numerous negative health impacts. From weight gain to insomnia to an increased risk for heart disease, stress can have a range of impairing impacts, but can it also accelerate or contribute to aging? More research is needed to definitely answer that question, but there may be an answer to reducing stress and slowing its potential impact. CBD is thought to have a host of potentially therapeutic properties, with stress reduction and management of anxiety being just one of them.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of many naturally occurring compounds in hemp and cannabis sativa plants. CBD is extracted from cannabis and hemp plant’s flowers, stems and seeds, which can then be isolated, combined or crafted into a variety of CBD products. CBD works directly with the human body’s endocannabinoids system. By interacting with receptors responsible for regulating many bodily functions – such as appetite, mood, pain, sleep cycles and more – CBD can have a positive effect on serotonin levels in the body, while simultaneously binding with receptors in the ECS. Based on research to date, CBD has been shown to be generally safe and has few to no side effects.

CBD for Seniors with Stress and Anxiety

Being subject to stress on a daily basis can threaten multiple aspects of life, especially for seniors who may have other conditions related to age. Utilizing CBD on a daily basis could alleviate some of that stress and even anxiety, which could lead to improvement in other areas of life.

When it comes to stress and anxiety, many will use the terms interchangeably, but they are two different conditions. Stress and anxiety can share many emotional and physical symptoms, and both can take a toll on the body and mind. Stress is generally your body’s response to a menacing situation, while anxiety is a reaction to that stress.

Once you have determined what exactly is impacting you, whether its stress, anxiety or both, determining a CBD product and dose will be easier to figure out. One study conducted in 2014 found that CBD oil with an appropriate dose had antidepressant and anxiolytic like effects in animals across a variety of ages, performing a variety of activities that can generate stress. Another study conducted in 2015 found that CBD could reduce social anxiety and could be a potential treatment for anxiety disorders like post-traumatic stress, OCD or generalized anxiety. Lastly, a similar study from 2016 found CBD was effective in treating PTSD and insomnia, which often can go hand in hand.

When it comes to CBD and seniors, one of the best methods of consumption (used in all studies mentioned above) is CBD oil. CBD oils are usually orally consumed, meaning they can enter the bloodstream almost immediately, providing relief quick. Another factor to consider is the dosage you are taking. As with most substances, the higher the dosage, the higher the impact. Also like most substances, starting small and working your way up is the best way to determine what is right for you. Many CBD companies will have products that are perfected dosed with a dropper bottle, so you can take CBD worry-free. If you don’t want to go the route of a CBD oil, there are also options like CBD edibles, which will leave you with no “hempy” aftertaste.

Adding CBD to Your Routine

If you are interested in trying a CBD product, it’s always a good idea to consult your doctor about it first, especially if you are on a prescribed medication already. Along with consulting your doctor about adding CBD to regimen, finding a reliable and carefully crafted product is also key. Always turn to companies with third party lab test results to ensure quality, potency and purity. There are even companies like Blue Ribbon Hemp, crafted in-part by Dr. Igor Bussel, with the care of senior citizens in mind. Completely THC-free and backed by Real Tested CBD reviews and lab results, Blue Ribbon Hemp could be the right choice for you when it comes to CBD.

Click here to learn more about why Blue Ribbon Hemp was created.