This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

As with all pet wellness trends, there is a lot of information about CBD oil for dogs and other furry friends floating around online. We all want what is best for our four-legged friends, so where do we turn for information on CBD oil and the effects it has on animals?

Don’t worry, we are here for you and your best friend! Here are the basics on what you need to know about CBD oil, adding it to your pets life and a few reliable options:

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD is a buzzword in just about all aspects of health, and this is no different for animals. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound derived from cannabis or hemp plants. CBD is the non-psychoactive cousin to it’s often more popular counterpart, THC. Because most CBD products are created specifically from hemp plants, the concern over THC being present is minimized. CBD is extracted from hemp plants and turned into oil for consumption, taking the form of a distillate or an isolate. Isolates are generally the most pure form of CBD, usually containing no trace amounts of THC. It’s always good to pay attention to label descriptions to verify what cannabinol compounds are present in a product.

How Will CBD Impact my Dog?

Formal studies on the effects of CBD and pets need to be conducted but we do know that cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid system and receptors in both humans and animals. Through this interaction, the body can maintain balance and eliminate free radicals. The interaction of CBD and animals is thought to be very similar to that of humans and CBD. Numerous studies on CBD’s interaction with the human body have proven that the endocannabinoid system’s receptors, located in the central and peripheral nervous system, help balance the body and keep a healthy state overall.

Based on anecdotal evidence from dog owners and CBD users, cannabinol can be used to treat pain, arthritis, anxiety and a variety of other conditions in dogs. CBD for pets is usually in oil form or made into an edible treat. CBD products are a natural alternative for treatment, much similar to use with humans, and can replace pharmaceutical drugs associated with side effects. That being said, there have been some side effects of animals being treated with CBD found in a study from Colorado State University, typically ranging from mild diarrhea or liver toxicity.

Researchers agree there need to be more studies done on the long-term effects CBD can have on animals, but the growing popularity in health fields means CBD is likely here to stay. More and more studies into the effects on humans and CBD point towards a reduction in anxiety, pain, seizures, muscle and joint pain, and neurological disorders.

CBD oil for dogs (and other pets) can ease chronic conditions or occasional ailments such as:

-Anxiety and Stress

-Separation Problems

-Inflammation

-Pain Management

-Arthritic & Joint Pain

-Epileptic Seizures

-Digestive Problems

-Nausea

-Mobility

-Symptoms of Cancer

There are a lot of CBD products on the market for pets, but shopping for a quality product that will benefit your pup is the most important factor to consider. Be sure to read all the labels and double check ingredients. It is always best to turn to products with third-party lab test results to ensure not only quality, but potency and cannabinoid content label accuracy.

Here are our top three picks for CBD oil for dogs: