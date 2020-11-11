This article was originally published on TrustCBDOils.com. To view the original article, click here.

It would be an understatement to say that, CBD is making ripples in the medical community. People all over the world, the elderly and even the teens have begun finding solace in CBD products. The CBD benefits are as far and wide as the distant horizon. But with new claims popping up every other month, it is just a matter of time until we can expect CBD to be a great supplement to conventional medicine. But we needn’t restrict the use of CBD to only us Neanderthals! CBD can come to the aid of even “Man’s best friends”. Cats have also shown positive signs to CBD. It is only now that we are starting to understand the reach that CBD truly holds for us.

Where Does CBD Come?

CBD is the shortened name for Cannabidiol. It comes under the class of what we call Cannabinoids. CBD is obtained from the extraction of not just cannabis plant, but also the hemp seed plant. Other cannabinoids we can find alongside CBD include THC, flavonoids, and terpenes among many others.

Will My Pets Be Intoxicated?!

No chance! The feeling of intoxication that you experience is because of a cannabinoid called THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. This is a psychoactive substance. CBD on the other hand is a non-psychoactive substance! THC is present in CBD in negligible quantities (Roughly less than 0.4%). This amount is not enough to make an adult pet anywhere close to being intoxicated!

How Will CBD Work On My Pets?

CBD interacts with what is called the ECS or the endocannabinoid system. This is a biological system found in all mammals. The system is involved in controlling a lot of bodily functions including sleep, memory, immune response etc. The system has two types of receptors, them being CB1 & CB2.

When plant based cannabinoids such as CBD products interact with these receptors, it causes a range of effects! It has been understood as of now that the working mechanism is very similar to how it would be for humans.

What Benefits Can It Offer My Pets?

CBD Acts As A Potent Painkiller!

CBD has been shown to manage pain in various ways. One of the main ways includes CBD temporarily stopping the absorption of Anandamide. This is a chemical that helps regulate and curb pain signals that are sent to the brain.

When the quantity of Anandamide shoots up, the reduction of pain sensations is one of the prominent effects! It helps to further relax your muscles and releases all the pent up tension.

CBD Helps Reduce Inflammation

This is one of the reasons why CBD shot to limelight. The CBD reacts with CB2 receptors of the ECS, to cause the effect of reduced inflammation. Conditions in pets such as multiple sclerosis, irritable bowel disease and joint pain attributed to arthritis can cause painful chronic situation that seem indefinite and sudden. By lowering the inflammation, CBD reduces the pain for conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and many more.

Helps Reduce Stress And Anxiety

Do understand that even though pets don’t have to put on a tie and catch the subway to work, they are also affected by stress. This could even be the result of a phobia. The phobias could be of noise anxiety, or travel anxiety or even when the owner is away for long resulting in a separation anxiety.

You know when you are just about to enter the principal’s office, you start to tap your feet, your hands are jittery, and you start biting your nails? Dogs do that too, but just a little differently!

They may persistently bark

They’ll start frequently urinating and defecating

Very aggressive and unsure

Chewing of shoes or furniture

The way CBD controls these symptoms is by targeting the 5-HT1A receptor. This receptor is responsible for the generation of Serotonin, a feel good hormone. The reaction with the receptor helps boost serotonin levels in the brain leading to the temporary lightening of the mood and overall relaxation.

CBD Acts As An Antiemetic

Usually a by-product of another medication or specific treatment like chemotherapy, vomiting and nausea are common symptoms. Constant expulsion of their guts leads to loss of appetite, loss of weight, being tired all the time and dehydrated. There are drugs given to dogs to help them with this such as aminopentamide and acepromazine. But the problem is the side effects that come as part of the package which include diarrhea, strong sedation and lethargy. CBD side effects include none of these. Plus CBD is a better herbal supplement that can be included into their daily intake regime.

CBD has in it the power to change lives. If you have tried everything out there for your pets but still see them in pain, it is time you give CBD a chance.

