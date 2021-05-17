This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally occurring compounds that can be found in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD doesn’t cause the “high,” intoxicated feeling often associated with its cousin THC, the other best-known cannabinoid on the market today. On the other hand, people are using CBD for its therapeutic aspects, particularly those who suffer from chronic pain. CBD could help to reduce inflammation, pain and overall discomfort from a variety of health conditions. Although research in the direction of CBD is still limited, early studies and anecdotal evidence are looking promising.

CBD could offer an alternative to people suffering from pain and relying on prescribed medications, such as opiates which could have adverse and addictive side effects. More research is underway to verify the pain relieving and therapeutic properties of CBD. So far, Epidiolex is the first FDA-approved CBD based medication, prescribed to help treat epilepsy, which is a good sign for other eventual FDA-approved CBD medications. There currently are no other FDA-approved prescription-based CBD products on the market, as they are not regulated for purity and dosage like other medications. Nonetheless, finding a reliable source of CBD and understanding how it works naturally with the body could help you to take advantage of the potential pain-relieving properties of CBD.

Of course, talking to your health care provider or doctor is always the best idea when it comes to adding anything to your wellness routine or medicine cabinet. But starting to understand how CBD works with and for the body could lead you in the direction of taking advantage of this natural alternative. Here are just a few reasons to consider using CBD to potentially help treat your chronic pain or underlying health condition:

First, What Is CBD?

CBD is one of many naturally derived compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. There are over 120 active compounds present in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD, along with other cannabinoids have been thought to help with an abundance of health and wellness related issues, from acting as a sleep aid, to stress reduction and pain management.

CBD interacts directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or the ECS. This bodily system is known for controlling and contributing to things like appetite, mood, pain and inflammation. By interacting with the receptors within the ESC, cannabidiol is able to impact the body and brain’s response to a number of things, leading to its great potential as a natural alternative to the standard chronic pain treatments seen today.

CBD and Improved Bone Health

As our bodies age naturally there is the possibility of bone deuteriation or osteoporosis. Bones can become brittle and fragile making them more prone to breaking. Seniors especially are vulnerable to broken bones or fractures because of this. CBD has the ability to not only aid in diminishing inflammation but can also help strengthen bones through cell repair. According to a study, CBD was actually shown to help the healing process of fractures and strengthen aging bones.

Chronic Pain Management

CBD has the ability to alleviate or at least aid in managing pain, particularly centered around inflammation. Nearly half the senior population in the United States suffer from arthritis or some form of chronic pain according to the CDC. Cannabidiol, or CBD, works with the endocannabinoid system to maintain balance and eliminate free radicals. This is done by activating various receptors within the system, which allows for management of pain related symptoms. CBD serves as a natural alternative for prescription medications and can be ideal for seniors who are concerned with side-effects or addiction of pharmaceutical drugs, which is so common nowadays.

Alternative to Prescriptions

The number of adult Americans who take a daily prescription pill, or multiple, is the highest it’s ever been in the country (nearly 50%) and it continues to grow each year. Taking a prescription drug over an extended period of time can potentially have negative health implications, especially for aging populations. In comparison, cannabis and CBD are a safe alternative to prescription drugs, coming with fewer side effects and low addictive traits. A naturally occurring remedy is always the safest way to go, whether you are trying to find pain relief, anxiety help or just want to get a good night’s sleep.

Help Improve Sleep Quality

While sleeping disorders like insomnia are common among many individuals, seniors seem to suffer from sleep deprivation or irregularity more than most other age groups. Experts suggest these shifts in sleep patterns in older people can even be caused by the chemical imbalances brought on by prescribed medications that many seniors take daily. Our body uses the time we sleep to flush out toxins and restore itself, making it imperative for seniors to maintain some regularity. Combating the issues that cause sleep disorders is the best place to start. CBD has been shown to alleviate stress, anxiety and restlessness which can all be the cause of sleeping issues, creating a sense of calm and aiding in sleep quality.

Soothe and Relax

CBD is probably best known for its ability to soothe and relax. CBD can act as a form of antioxidant, promoting healthy cells and regeneration. CBD products with the right milligram amount can bring about a relaxed feeling as well as help it be maintained. Because of this, CBD is known to aid people suffering from anxiety, which can spawn from extended chronic pain. Cannabinoids have the ability to help regulate the autonomic nervous system, which is associated with heart rate. As seniors, incorporating CBD daily could help keep a relaxed yet focused state and aid in anxiety relief or stress reduction while simultaneously aiding in reducing anxiety causing pain.

CBD For Pain: Where To Begin?

If you are considering trying CBD to aid in your pain management, stress reduction or as sleep aid, always find a reliable source to ensure you are reaping all the benefits. Getting a high-quality product that has the right spectrum and dose are important to seeing results. Always turn to companies like Blue Ribbon Hemp, which are crafted specially with senior care in mind. All of their products are third-party lab tested, perfectly dosed and ready for you to take advantage of for your chronic pain. Click here to find out more about Blue Ribbon Hemp and their high-quality CBD products.