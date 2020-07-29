Showing her support! Catherine Zeta-Jones congratulated her husband, Michael Douglas, for being nominated for the 2020 Emmy Awards. The Mask of Zorro actress said she’s “so proud” of the Basic Instinct actor after he received two nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

“Some good news! My husband’s shirt matches his location!!!! Oh … and he was nominated for an Emmy for best actor and producer for #TheKominskyMethod,” the 50-year-old beauty gushed in the caption of her Instagram post on Tuesday, July 28. “Yay!!!! So proud of you, my love.”

According to the newly-released list of 2020 Emmy nominations, Michael, 75, is up for an award in the categories for Outstanding Comedy Series and the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Other stars like Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh and Kerry Washington are also in the running for the highly-coveted accolade in other categories.

Taking home a trophy at this year’s award show — which is set to take place on September 20 — wouldn’t be surprising for Michael. Aside from winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2013 for his role in Behind the Candelabra, he’s also the recipient of two Academy Awards and six Golden Globes.

Although the Fatal Attraction alum would love to add another accolade to his mantle, he doesn’t need an Emmy to prove his iconic status in Hollywood. In fact, Michael revealed the longtime lovebirds enjoy attending awards shows as a fun night out.

“We live back east and we live in the country. So, we look at it as an opportunity to come out and see a lot of old friends and go to these shows, see people we love or admire,” the Ant-Man actor told Closer Weekly and other reporters in September 2019. “We’re fans to of a lot of the stuff that we see on television and in the films, so that part is great and [we] sort of treat it like a real experience … rather than a necessity or part of your requirements.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Golden Globe winner — who shares kids Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, with Catherine, and eldest son Cameron, 41, with ex-wife Diandra Luker — noted it doesn’t hurt that the Entrapment actress continues to look even more beautiful as the years go on. “She does [still give me butterflies],” Michael sweetly gushed. “She cleans up pretty good.”

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to see if Michael takes home an Emmy!