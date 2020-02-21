Too sweet! We all know how much love Catherine Zeta-Jones has for her husband, Michael Douglas — but she set out to remind us of just that again.

The 50-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo alongside her love, 75. “Love this man, a pic of us in India. Life is just better because of you,” the actress wrote next to the pic. People were all about the post, as they responded with nothing but kind words.

“Such a lovely, genuine couple,” one fan said. “Aww that’s sweet. Love the way you love each other,” another added. The happy couple tied the knot in 2000. They share two kids — son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16. Michael also shares 41-year-old son Cameron from a previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Even though the pair have been together for quite some time, they still recall little moments that fill their hearts with joy. “When we first got together, I asked her to tap dance in our bathroom on the tile floor,” the Wall Street actor once joked to reporters before the 2019 SAG Awards. “That was limited because the marble got a bit scratched up!” Catherine added.

The Chicago star went on to note that even though she has a dance studio in her home, her man doesn’t “put on the dance shoes too often, [but] he likes to watch me tap dance every now and again!”

“I watch her tap dance, anywhere and any place,” Michael gushed. “I love to!” There may be plenty of more alone time at the famous duo’s house, especially now that they are also empty-nesters.

Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“You spend a lot of time talking about your kids, and all of a sudden … and then we got over that very quickly!” Michael explained to Closer Weekly and other reporters back in October 2019. “And now we’re like, ‘wow, we can do anything in our schedules without … obviously the holiday stuff.’ But other than that during the week and everything. So we’re taking full advantage of that, seeing a lot of shows and traveling a lot.”

It seems they’re doing just that judging by their most recent photo!