What a trio! Catherine Zeta-Jones worked extremely hard to take a photo of herself alongside her daughter, Carys, and her mother, Patricia — and it shows!

“Three generations of chaos.” the 50-year-old wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 10. “Welsh girls do it better,” she added next to a short clip of the actress trying to get her youngest child, 16, and her mom to smile for the camera.

“I don’t think this is my good side,” the actress’ mom jokes. “Smile! Cheese!” Catherine adds, as the three finally get the snap.

There was of course nothing but positivity in the comments, as people quickly responded to the clip. “Love how natural you and your family are together. It’s a real breath of fresh air,” one person said. Another added, “Best laugh of the day! Real women. Real love. So British/Northern to say Nanna too.”

The Oscar winner shares Carys and her son Dylan, 19, with her longtime husband, fellow actor Michael Douglas. The couple have been quite open about wanting to raise their children away from the stress of Hollywood. “We’ve kind of shielded them away, but they’re incredibly mature for their tender years,” Catherine once told ET. “They get it, and that’s just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

“They’ve kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan,” the Chicago star continued. “The teenagers here in Manhattan, there’s a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

While Catherine and Michael, 75, are all about their children, they did recently reveal that their little ones have both flown the coop. “You spend a lot of time talking about your kids, and all of a sudden … and then we got over that very quickly!” the Wall Street actor told Closer Weekly and other reporters at a PaleyFest NY event for The Kominsky Method on October 11. “And now we’re like, ‘wow, we can do anything in our schedules without … obviously the holiday stuff.’ But other than that during the week and everything. So we’re taking full advantage of that, seeing a lot of shows and traveling a lot.”

Will Oliver/EPA/Shutterstock

It is always great to be reminded just how much love there is in this family!