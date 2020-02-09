Staying strong. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas opened up just a few days after attending Kirk Douglas‘ funeral in Los Angeles.

“Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk,” the actress, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 9. “My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all” People were all about the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

“Such a role model for how to live not only a long life but a meaningful one!” one person said. Another added, “May his memory be a blessing to you and your family.”

Greg Allen/Shutterstock

The Spartacus actor passed away on Wednesday, February 5, at the age of 103. His eldest son took to Instagram to share a tribute to him not long after. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” the Wall Street star wrote alongside two sweet photos of his late dad.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet … Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much.”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Other stars also remember the icon Kirk was, including actress Susan Lucci. “I admired him as so many millions did and he was Hollywood royalty and had a beautiful family,” the 73-year-old exclusively told Closer Weekly. “And I remember seeing how wonderful his relationship seemed to be with his son, Michael Douglas, and also with Catherine Zeta-Jones.”

“I saw her on stage with him at an event, an award show, and she was so lovely with him. You know, they seem like a real family and my send my deepest condolences to them,” she added. Incredible!

Let’s always keep Kirk in our hearts!