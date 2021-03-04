Catherine O’Hara’s Kids Are ‘Funny’ Like Their Mom! Learn All About Sons Matthew and Luke

Like her iconic character of Moira Rose on the Emmy-winning series Schitt’s Creek, Catherine O’Hara has two kids in real life. The American-Canadian actress is the mom of her adult sons, Matthew Welch and Luke Welch.

Catherine shares her beloved brood with her husband of nearly 30 years, Bo Welch. The couple’s relationship first began when they crossed paths on the set of Beetlejuice in 1988. The actress portrayed the role of Delia while Bo was brought onto the film as a production designer.

“My memories of Beetlejuice are very fond, of course,” Bo gushed to Uproxx in 2015. “Not to mention, I met my wife, who was in it.” The two established a romance on the set of Tim Burton‘s comedy after Bo “finally asked” Catherine out. “We went on location at the end of the movie, and we started dating,” she told The New Yorker in 2019. “I moved to L.A. to be with him.”

After dating for a few years, the Home Alone alum and her handsome beau made things official when they married in 1992. Two years later, they started their family when they welcomed their first child, Matthew, in 1994, followed by their youngest, Luke, in 1997.

As her children grew up, Catherine juggled her role as a mom while starring in Hollywood films and TV shows like A Simple Twist of Fate, Waiting for Guffman, The Life Before This and Best in Show, among others. Fortunately, she always made time for her family, and throughout the years, Catherine’s best qualities rubbed off on her kids.

“They’re very funny, and we encourage it,” the Second City Television actress told The Star in June 2007. “The older one does Warner’s cartoon bits … really old-fashioned, cheap-ass funny, vaudeville stuff. And the little one does wordplay. I’m proud to say, we all make each other laugh.”

Now that Matthew and Luke are grown up and establishing their own lives and careers, though, Catherine said getting the family together isn’t as easy. During a chat with Time in March 2019, the Golden Globe winner said she envies her Schitt’s Creek character for getting to spend so much time with her TV children. “I’m always wondering where my kids are,” she joked.

Despite the struggle of balancing her work and life as a mom at times, Catherine has totally aced raising her kiddos alongside her longtime love — and it’s evident by how well Matthew and Luke turned out.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Catherine’s sons!