Stars can always count on Jamie Lee Curtis to have their back — literally! The Halloween actress helped Cate Blanchett through a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the premiere of Borderlands on Tuesday, August 6.

The costars giggled while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, making sure to stand close by one another. Cate, 55, wore a top made entirely out of silver spoons, but the mishap actually happened with her pants, per the outlet.

“Nothing is going on! You know what is going on? I got her back,” Jamie, 65, said while playfully helping Cate cover up.

Cate wore a pair of black trousers with her unique top, which looked intricately crafted, as well as a pair of black heels. It was unclear what exactly was wrong with her pants on the red carpet. She later posed for some solo photos, keeping her hands in her pockets.

They definitely played it off well, as fans would barely be able to notice that Cate had any problem with her wardrobe at all.

“On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is the den mother,” the Tár actress said of her costar’s efforts to help her.

Jamie rocked a red pantsuit with matching sunglasses. At one point, she was quite literally spooning Cate on the red carpet, proving that the wardrobe malfunction was just a minor blip in their otherwise fantastic night.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Borderlands also stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Haley Bennett, Janina Gavankar, Bobby Lee, Olivier Richters, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond and Penn Jillette.

Cate became a huge fan of the popular video game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The crazy asks are usually the things I gravitate towards; the things I could never conceive of,” she told Empire in February of her out of the box role of Lilith. “I think there also may have been a little Covid madness — I was spending a lot of time in the garden, using the chainsaw a little too freely. My husband said, ‘This film could save your life.’”

After she was offered the role, she began frequently playing the game and got super into it.

“My thumbs can barely control a phone, but I bought a PS5 and we played each other,” she told the outlet. “I wanted to know the limits of the game and what fans loved about the character. I got really absorbed in that whole world. The cosplayers. The YouTube makeup tutorials.”

The premiere came after Jack, 54, made a shocking confession about his role in the film.

“I have to admit, I never went to the set,” he revealed during a Sunday, August 4, appearance on “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” “I did my whole role in a recording studio before they started filming [and] I had a great time doing that.”

He said that Jamie reached out to him when she saw that he was missing from the film set.

“I got a DM from Jamie Lee Curtis,” the School of Rock actor said. “And she said, ‘Where the f–k are you? We’re all here knee deep in the hellish s–t, and I find out you are … wherever you are doing your recordings.’ I said, ‘I love you, and I am there in spirit, and I will see you on the red carpet.'”