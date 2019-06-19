She may no longer be married to his older brother, Ben Affleck, but Casey Affleck has nothing but nice things to say about his former sister-in-law, Jennifer Garner, and the great relationship she still shares with his two sons.

“Jennifer has been amazing,” the 43-year-old actor gushed to Us Weekly on June 13. “She’s just the perfect aunt. She’s so caring and sensitive and never forgets a birthday. She’s awesome.”

The Manchester by the Sea star — who is the proud dad of 15-year-old Indiana Affleck and 11-year-old Atticus Affleck with ex Summer Phoenix — also dished about Ben’s skills when it comes to being an uncle.

“[He] is a really great role model for them and the way an uncle should be,” the Oscar Award-winning actor gushed. “He pops in and out and takes them to a game or just whatever.” Aww!

Casey even opened up about his close relationship with his 46-year-old brother and how he hopes their genuine bond will influence his sons. “You can tell your kids what to do, but they don’t really listen. They’re way more likely to be like what they see,” he explained. “They’re going to imitate you. I could tell them not to fight, but I’m going to have a much bigger impact if I’m able to stop the video when me and Ben get into a fight and resolve it.”

He continued, “I try to let them see those types of things and not just be like, ‘Hey look. Ben and I are great friends. You guys should be great friends too.'”

Jen and Ben may have called it quits in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, but it seems like coparenting has allowed the former couple and their family to remain as close as ever. In fact, a friend of the 13 Going on 30 actress and the Gone Girl actor — who share kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — dished that the two stars have never been this happy.

“Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible,” the pal told People in November 2018. “They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking or watching movies. They have both had some ups and downs this year, and they seem to be in a good place.” Amazing!