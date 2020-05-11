So thoughtful. Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, shared rare photos of the country singer and their two children, Isaiah and Jacob. “Beautiful, fun, loving, kind, faithful, nurturing and competitive,” the ice hockey player, 39, began his Instagram caption on Sunday, May 10.

“Just a few words to describe the most important women in my life. Love you! Happy Mother’s Day!” Mike added, along with several snapshots of Carrie and the boys, as well as a selfie with his mother, Karen Fisher.

Carrie, 37, and Mike welcomed 5-year-old Isaiah in 2015 and their youngest son, Jacob, 15 months, in January 2019. Despite having two kids and busy careers, the happily married couple, who tied the knot in 2010, is all about family time.

During Carrie’s October 2019 Cry Pretty tour, the Oklahoma native decided to bring Mike, Isaiah and Jacob along for the ride. “Carrie realized that instead of viewing touring as a grueling part of her job, she could make it a family vacation, where they all got to spend all this quality time together,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine at the time. “And Mike, who normally doesn’t like being on the road, loved the idea.”

In between Carrie’s 60 shows, the couple took their kiddos on “little trips” all over the country. “Mike loves being outdoors, fishing and hunting, so they recently went to Wyoming for a long weekend and had a great time,” the insider added.

Nowadays, Carrie and the Canada native are hunkered down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, a source exclusively told Closer Weekly they’re “making the best” of it.

“Carrie loves juggling the kids, the home and music, but she hates change and not having control of situations. This virus is very scary for her, she’s worried and taking precautions,” the source explained. “Mike thinks it will blow over, so he’s busy trying to calm her fears.”

Of course, the blonde beauty is itching to get back on the stage. “Carrie is all set for her tour dates in June, if they still happen, but postponing Stagecoach in April because of coronavirus really was upsetting,” the insider added. “She’s trying to see it as a blessing. She knows that she and Mike are blessed, so they’re trying to help others as best they can.”

You got this, Carrie and Mike!