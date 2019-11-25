Looking good! Carrie Underwood stunned at the 2019 American Music Awards while walking the red carpet on November 24.

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer attended the glitzy show — which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — and looked absolutely picture-perfect in a purple shiny bright dress and even showed off her toned arm and leg. Get it, girl! Unfortunately, Carrie didn’t bring along her husband, Mike Fisher, as her date, but she posed for the photographers and looked like a pro.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The A-listers, who got married in 2010, welcomed their second child, Jacob, into the world in January and also have a 4-year-old named Isaiah. However, the couple hasn’t slowed down at all since becoming a family of four. The blonde beauty, 36, performed at the 2019 ACM Awards just two months after giving birth, and then she hit the stage in June at the CMT Awards.

For how hard the country crooner works, it’s not surprising that her body bounced right back after baby No. 2. However, a source exclusively dished to Life & Style the American Idol alum’s tricks for losing weight so quickly. “At first, she had a hard time juggling her new schedule, with a newborn, a new tour/rehearsals, and everything else in her life,” the source explained. “But soon everything fell into place. She never wanted to steal family time to work out and would feel guilty, but she realized how important it was to her to make time for herself.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Whether she’s on the road or at home, the songstress always makes sure to carve out a little time for her fitness goals. “Carrie has been working hard on tour, working out daily in her mobile gym,” the insider added. “Carrie feels her most confident and happy when she is physically fit, so it’s been a priority for her. She’s talked about her weight struggles before, how she has always been quite hard on herself.”

Carrie keeps pumping out amazing music and continues to tour around the country. A separate source revealed exclusively to Life & Style that she finds ways to make it more family-friendly for her little ones. “Carrie realized that instead of viewing touring as a grueling part of her job, she could make it a family vacation, where they all got to spend all this quality time together,” the source said. “And Mike, who normally doesn’t like being on the road, loved the idea.”

Keep slaying, Carrie!