We’re blown away! Carrie Underwood gave fans a super rare glimpse inside her life as a mom. The beloved country star shared the sweetest photo of sons Isaiah and Jacob playing with their dad, Mike Fisher, in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mornings at the Fisher house ✈️ ✈️,” Carrie, 37, captioned a snap of the former professional hockey star with their two kiddos on Thursday, April 16. Mike, 39, can be seen holding 5-year-old Isaiah and baby Jacob, 15 months, in his hands while pretending to be little airplanes.

Just moments after the “Before He Cheats” songstress shared the heartwarming moment, her Instagram followers flooded the comments section. “Good morning to you and your beautiful family,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “You guys are adorable! Great examples of great parenting!!! God Bless.” A third chimed in, “Love this!! So sweet!”

Taking advantage of all the extra time at home has been no problem for the Grammy Award winner. “Carrie loves juggling the kids, the home and music,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly, noting the American Idol alum and her handsome hubby have been “making the best” of the coronavirus situation.

While Carrie doesn’t mind being stuck at home with her young children, the source pointed out that “she hates change and not having control of situations” around her. “This virus is very scary for her, she’s worried and taking precautions,” the insider explained. “Mike thinks it will blow over, so he’s busy trying to calm her fears.”

However, the “Two Black Cadillacs” songstress — who tied the knot with the Canada native in 2010 — is doing her best to stay positive. “For the most part, [the quarantine is] actually bringing them closer together,” the source dished. “She knows that she and Mike are blessed, so they’re trying to help others as best they can.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Since the Find Your Path author — who’s been open and honest about her struggle with miscarriages — welcomed son Jacob in January 2019, fans have been dying to know how the two brothers are getting along. At the time, a previous source told Closer that having two sons has been “a dream come true” for the proud parents.

“Isaiah calls Jacob his little partner in crime,” the source added, “it’s super adorable.”

We hope Carrie continues to share more family moments!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.