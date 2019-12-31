Just when we thought 2020 was off to a good start! Carrie Underwood announced she won’t be returning as a cohost at the Country Music Association awards next year. The “Cry Pretty” singer explained why she’s ending her 12-year run of hosting the gig in a lengthy post she shared to Instagram on Monday, December 30.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba [McEntire] and Dolly Parton. I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it,” she said. “It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do,” she continued. “I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #Blessed #MemorableMoments.”

When the CMA’s came around on Wednesday, November 13, Carrie dazzled the audience when she, Reba and Dolly gave a jaw-dropping performance of country music’s most classic songs. They sung in perfect harmony and the 36-year-old’s husband, Mike Fisher, was there to watch every single second of it. Mike, 39, and the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer walked the red carpet together and, by the end of the night, the two went home to tuck their kids — Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 11 months — into bed.

Even though we’re sad to hear that Carrie won’t be returning as a cohost for the 2020 CMA Awards, we’re glad she’s taking the next step in her career!