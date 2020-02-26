When Carrie Underwood was still pregnant with her second child, Jacob, she says she had the “worst” insomnia. However, it turned out to be a “blessing” in disguise because the singer got the chance to finish her book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

At a Country Radio Seminar event on Friday, February 21, the “Cry Pretty” singer revealed she would be up from “2 a.m. to 5 or 6 in the morning.”

“At the time I was writing a lot of the book,” she explained, but once Carrie, 36, gave birth to Jacob in January 2019, she was able to catch up on some more sleep.

After welcoming her son, the “Before He Cheats” singer posted about the experience on Instagram. “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday, [January 21] … his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good,” she said.

The American Idol alum, who’s also mom to 4-year-old son Isaiah, revealed she didn’t plan on having Jacob almost four years after she welcomed her first-born in February 2015.

“We initially, in our lives, kind of wanted our kids a little closer in age,” the country singer revealed to People. “That didn’t happen, because God has a different plan sometimes.”

Although it wasn’t what she desired, Carrie soon realized it was beneficial for Jacob to have an older brother who could look out for him.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” the Oklahoma native gushed. “And he’s good at [obliging] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

Looks like everything worked out for the best!