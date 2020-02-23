Back to it? Carrie Underwood is ready to see her husband, Mike Fisher, doing what he loves again — and she made that very clear in a recent post.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, February 22, to share a sweet selfie alongside her man, 39, after watching an NHL game. “Good to be back at a @predsnhl game! Way to pull out the win, guys! Didn’t realize how much I missed it. Think I can talk the hubby into coming back for one more round?” the singer wrote alongside the pic, before adding, “#UnRetiredAgain? #MyHusbandNeedsAJob.”

People were all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You guys are the cutest,” one person said. Another added, “Please @mfisher1212 come back I wanna see you play!!” Mike played in the NHL from 1999 until his retirement in 2018.

The happy couple tied the knot in 2010. They share two kids — sons Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 1. In 2019, they celebrated the anniversary of the first time they met. “11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on October 8. “Patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!”

“Someone who accepts me and all my flaws … the same as me in many ways … opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me,” she continued. “Tonight we celebrated at @delposto. A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe! 😘.”

This of course isn’t the first time that the performer has gushed about the love of her life, as she has had no problem talking about him in the past. “I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” she once told People during an interview. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

It is so sweet to see how much these two love each other!