Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in theaters, people are touching on late star Carrie Fisher‘s role in it, especially her brother Todd, who got quite emotional watching his sister on screen.

Todd, 61, attended a screening of the latest film in the epic franchise in Los Angeles earlier this month, and reveals that he couldn’t hold back the tears while watching his big sister. “I cried,” he admitted to the NY Post. “Carrie is the heart and soul of the storyline.” The actress appears in the movie as her iconic character Princess Leia via previously filmed footage.

This isn’t the first time that Todd has seen Carrie on the big-screen after she passed in 2016. Back in 2017, she appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Carrie is comatose for most of the film. “They shot those scenes of her in a coma before she was ever in a coma,” Todd explained to the post. “So then I found myself, [remembering] her in a coma in real life. And in that case, life had imitated art.”

Lucasfilm/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Just one day after Carrie passed away, her mother Debbie Reynolds, also died. “A lot of people asked me when they died, ‘How do you deal with it?’” Todd said. ”Part of it is the faith that we all shared, my mother, my sister and I — the idea that we shall meet again, and they’re not far from you. They’re just in a different space or a different dimension. There are a lot of words you can attach to [that]. The word ‘force,’ for example, is [‘Star Wars’ creator] George Lucas’s choice word, but you could interchange the word ‘faith.’ I find a lot of that comforting, frankly.”

Bei/Shutterstock

The Postcards from the Edge author was 60 when she passed away after suffering a heart attack. Her mom was 84 upon her death following a stroke. “I do miss them both tremendously,” Todd previously told ABC News. “At the same time, I have so much left behind by them both, and so many great memories.”

We will always remember Carrie or Debbie and all that they did.