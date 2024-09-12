Carrie Coon and her husband, Tracy Letts, are very supportive of each other’s careers. The couple, who got married in 2013, were both nominated for Emmy Awards in 2024.

How Did Carrie Coon Meet Husband Tracy Letts?

Carrie and Tracy met in 2012 when they were working on Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Tracy won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for the role. He is 16 years her senior.

They got married the following year at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Tracy was recovering from emergency gallbladder surgery. He wore a hospital gown for their nuptials, and she wore leggings and a T-shirt.

“My husband was so high,” she recalled. ”His gown was slightly off the shoulder.”

Who Is Carrie Coon’s Husband Tracy Letts?

Tracy is an actor, writer and Broadway performer, with more than 40 credits to his name. He won his first Tony Award for Best Play in 2008 for August: Osage County.

From 2013 to 2014, he starred in Homeland as Andrew Lockhart. He also starred as Nick in the TV series Divorce from 2016 to 2019. More recently, he starred in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Mr. Throwback, the former in which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Carrie was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Gilded Age in the same year. Carrie’s mom was thrilled that the couple had achieved such a fete.

“She asked if we had made history,” the Fargo actress told Variety in August 2024 of her mother’s reaction to the nominations. “She wanted to know if having a couple nominated was big news, but of course it wasn’t. I looked it up. There are three of us nominated.”

Do Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts Have Kids?

Carrie and Tracy have two kids. They welcomed their son, Haskell, in 2018.

“I grew up in a family with five kids. I grew up with babies. So, babies have never been particularly intimidating to me,” Carrie told Rolling Stone.

Carrie got pregnant with her second child while filming The Gilded Age. She explained how she hid her pregnancy with the intricate wardrobe on set.

“There were a few months where I got to wear the costumes as they existed. But when we came back, I had to put strings on the back of all of them,” the Leftovers alum told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “What’s extraordinary about this story is that no one batted an eye. They all just got on board.”

Carrie praised the costume department for doing “such an amazing job of hiding it that a lot of people working in post-production didn’t know I was pregnant.”

She was eight months pregnant once filming wrapped. “There were a lot of moving buttons,” Carried shared. “It’s really magical.”

She reiterated to the Akron Beacon Journal that the producers “didn’t bat an eye” over her pregnancy.

“They said, ‘We’ll just figure it out,’” she recalled.

Carrie and Tracy’s daughter arrived in the summer of 2021.