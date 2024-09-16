Artem Chigvintsev

Carrie Ann met the Russian professional dancer when he was competing on So You Think You Can Dance, and the pair began dating in 2006. However, their relationship only lasted two and a half years, with Carrie Ann telling People in February 2009, “I’m single. Artem and I broke up in the beginning of November. As much as our relationship was really good, [we weren’t] ‘the one’ for the other. It was very sad to let go of something that was so good on so many levels.” She called Artem “a fine gentleman,” adding, “I have never gone out with somebody that grounded, always ready to talk it out. I’m very happy for him and the success he’s having.”

When Artem appeared as a professional dancer on DWTS, Carrie Ann occasionally faced backlash for her criticism of his dances. “I think it’s hysterical,” she told Us Weekly in 2020 of the fan criticism. “I know that people are passionate about Dancing With the Stars. They’re passionate about who they’re voting for. I love that. I will not stand for bullying of me or anyone. I will not.”