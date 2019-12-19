Christmastime is officially here and Carrie Ann Inaba couldn’t be more thrilled! Ahead of The Talk‘s first-ever holiday special on Friday, December 20, Carrie opened up to Closer Weekly about the festive celebration.

“The Talk‘s first-ever holiday special has something for everyone!” the 51-year-old beauty exclusively gushed. “The opening medley, for me personally, was a highlight because I actually got to sing live alongside Vanessa Williams and Marie Osmond, along with Eve and Sheryl Underwood.”

Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Dancing With the Stars alum said her upcoming performance is especially exhilarating considering it’s been years since she last hit the stage. “It’s been a long time since I sang live on TV, but it was fun working on the harmonies with Vanessa and Marie — two legends!” she marveled. “We really just wanted to do something fun and different for everyone to celebrate the holidays.”

Carrie couldn’t help but gush over the highly anticipated episode — which will also feature sisters Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson, as well as a special performance by the tour cast of Broadway’s Frozen. Although this marks The Talk‘s first-ever holiday special, the beloved TV star hinted this wouldn’t be the last.

“We all just felt like our new set is so great for performances. After I performed my Halloween lip sync where I was Jennifer Lopez, I just kept asking if we could do more performances because it’s such a great stage — that’s my choreographer side talking — and we all felt that way,” she explained. “We all wanted to do more, so we all banded together and made it happen.” Yay!

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Carrie even credited The Talk‘s star-studded cast of cohosts for the reason why the holiday special will be so memorable for viewers. “We love that we can put together musical performance based shows now that we have so many performers at the table!” she said. “The Talk ladies can not only talk current events and share our personal stories, we can also sing and dance and rap … and really, we are excited to share that with our fans!”

She continued, “I think in 2020 we will be doing a lot more performances and new shared experiences both at the table and away from it.”

Carrie told Closer she hopes fans will dance and sing along as she and the ladies bask in the Christmas cheer. “It’s a time to celebrate family and friendship and the holiday spirit and that’s what it’s all about!” she sweetly shared. “And did I mention I just love my job? We do so many fun things!”

Be sure to catch the fun holiday musical when it airs Friday, December 20, at 2 p.m. ET on CBS!