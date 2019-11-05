Looking for love! Dancing With the Stars host Carrie Ann Inaba is ready to start dating again. Thanks to her The Talk cohosts — Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Marie Osmond, and Sheryl Underwood — she says she’s ready to start putting herself back out there after she called off her 2017 engagement to Robb Derringer.

“I’ve learned a lot sitting at The Talk table because those women give me a lot of feedback,” she explained to Closer Weekly and more reporters at the DWTS Top 6 Finalist Party on Monday, November 4. “The relationship I’ve created with them — which is a daily relationship — I think has helped me in my own personal relationship.”

“Learning how, every day, no matter what … because you know sometimes we don’t all agree on the same topics, and that’s the beauty … we all still keep coming back. I think it’s actually helped me in relationships!” she added.

Carrie Ann is so ready to kickstart her dating life that she said she’s already started testing the waters — well, sort of. “I have started almost dating!” she gushed. “I don’t know. I don’t really, I’m not sure I want to claim it as dating yet, but I’m starting to explore the world. I’m very happy.”

In December 2016, she and Robb announced their engagement. “I got down on one knee under what I will always remember as the most serene and tranquil night sky I’ve ever seen and asked my beautiful girl if she would do me the honor of being my wife, to which she thankfully replied yes,” the Stumptown star told People about how he proposed.

However, their engagement didn’t last long because, in the fall of 2017, their wedding was called off. But thanks to Carrie Ann’s cohost’s on The Talk, she has learned to overcome any difficulty in her life. After all, she does keep up with Marie, Sharon, Eve and Sheryl using a “group text.”

“OK, you want a scoop? We actually like each other — shocker,” Marie, 60, previously joked to Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I’ve been telling everybody I’m so happy because now I’m on the group text, so it’s like, ‘Lunch here, we will meet up here.’ It’s just so fun.”

What a great sisterhood!