Friendly exes? Just over a week after Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was “single again,” The Talk host was photographed with ex-boyfriend Fabien Viteri looking quite happy. The pair smiled at each other during a reunion on Thursday, May 20, in Los Angeles, as they were photographed walking together through a parking lot.

Despite wearing face masks, the two gave each other warm glances as they locked eyes. While there was no outward PDA like holding hands, Carrie Ann and Fabien looked completely comfortable together during their reunion.

MEGA The 53-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge looked casually chic in a tan oversized blazer that she paired with boyfriend jeans. Her hunky businessman ex showed off his buff arms and torso in a tight olive green t-shirt that he matched with dark blue jeans.

Carrie Ann made the heartbreaking announcement via an Instagram story on May 12 that she and Fabien had ended their eight-month romance. She wrote, “I am single again,” then continued, “I am also … grateful for what was. Confused. Uncertain of the future.”

The TV host added, “Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong. Allowing myself [the] space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was.”

Neighbors Carrie Ann and Fabien began dating in September 2020, after meeting while walking their dogs. She explained during the season 11 premiere of The Talk that “I have fallen in love and I am now in a committed relationship.”

She revealed, “So, I met this man. He’s from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there’s more to the story … He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being.”

Their split appears to be an amicable one. Both Carrie Ann and Fabien have kept romantic photos together on their respective Instagram pages, instead of deleting them. With a smile-filled reunion just over a week after announcing their split, maybe there’s still hope for Carrie Ann and Fabien getting back together.