Country singer Carly Pearce took to Instagram in May 2024 to share that she was diagnosed with a heart condition and provided fans with an update on her health.

Carly Pearce Shares Heart Condition Diagnosis With Fans

Carly candidly revealed her condition in a video posted on her Instagram page.

“I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty,” she said at the start of the clip. “You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue.”

What Is Pericarditis?

Pericarditis is “swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart,” which “often causes sharp chest pain,” per Mayo Clinic. Treatment for serious cases of the illness includes medicine or surgery.

Carly Pearce Will ‘Alter’ Her Shows Due to Pericarditis

The “Next Girl” singer went on to say that her diagnosis will cause her to make some changes to her performances in the future.

“I’ve been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist,” she continued. “I still want to be out on the road, it’s really important to me but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I’m healing to alter my shows a little bit.”

“So if my shows look a little different, just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now,” Carly added. “That doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be completely fine, it just means that right now I’ve got to really take this seriously.”

Carly Pearce Provided Updates on Her Health

The CMT Music Awards winner decided to reveal her diagnosis publicly in order to raise awareness for early screening.

“I’m a young healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises and this happened to me,” she said. “So I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it and just know that if it’s trying to tell you something it’s gonna tell you.”

At the time of the announcement, Carly was continuing to tour with Tim McGraw. She did not immediately reveal how the shows would be altered. She earned a lot of love and support from fans in the comments section of the video.

“Sending so much love your way! You have to make you and your health your number one priority,” one fan commented underneath the post. “You’ve got this & you have a wonderful community surrounding you who love you & are here to support you! We understand the circumstances & are here to celebrate you & this new era.”