Candice Bergen is reemerging into the limelight after settling back on the West Coast, and sources exclusively tell Closer she’s revitalizing herself as she eyes ramping up her career.

The 78-year-old Boston Legal actress looked like anything but a has-been at the recent Emmy Awards, where she compared recent political digs about “childless cat ladies” with former Vice President Dan Quayle‘s outrageous diss at her single mom character in Murphy Brown.

Candice stepped back from Hollywood after moving to the Hamptons with second husband Marshall Rose, but she’s now said to be “living the good life” since abandoning New York in 2021.

“Selling the Hamptons house was the best decision she ever made,” explains an insider. “Candice never really loved the place. It’s the house her hubby built with his late wife Jill, and it never truly felt like home, even with all her changes.”

The five-time Emmy winner, who grew up immersed in showbiz, was also said to be getting restless living in the exclusive Long Island enclave.

“She was becoming a little bored, and she missed the California climate,” reveals the insider. “Now that she’s in L.A., Hollywood is calling more often.”

“She never stopped working completely and is excited to step up the pace and prove she’s still got it,” the source adds. “She and Marshall still travel to New York occasionally for business. But Candice is content to stay on the West Coast moving forward.”