Candice Bergen Looking to 'Step Up the Pace' of Career (EXCLUSIVE)

Candice Bergen is spending more time in L.A. and looking better than ever after years of hiding out in the Hamptons, according to a source who exclusively tells Closer the change of scenery has sparked a renewed interest in her career, as well as her looks.

“Selling the Hamptons house was the best decision she ever made,” the source explains.

“Candice never really loved the place – it’s the house her hubby built with his late wife Jill – and it never truly felt like home even with all her changes.”

The Boston Legal star, 78, and her husband, Marshall Rose, sold their East Hampton Village home in March 2021 for $17 million, ending the couple’s nearly multi-decade tenure in the exclusive enclave.

After so long hiding out on the East Coast, the move signaled a definite shift in Candice’s goals, as she’s back to looking after her classic looks and searching to land her next big part in Hollywood.

The Book Club actress shares one daughter, Chloe, her only child, with her late husband, French film director and screenwriter Louis Malle. The writer, 38, is the mother of Candice’s two grandchildren.

The source says her family was a strong draw to the West Coast, where Chloe is based.

“To tell the truth, she was becoming a little bored and she missed the California climate. Now, she’s in L.A. a lot more where she can be close to her daughter Chloe and grandkids.”

Jim Spellman/WireImage

But Tinseltown never lost its allure for Candice, who has been working on an upcoming project, Harvest Moon, alongside Carmen Ejogo and veteran actor Paul Bettany.

“Hollywood is calling more often too and she’s picking up the phone. She never stopped working and did so when something grabbed her but she’s excited to step up the pace and prove she’s still got it.”

At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, September 13, the actress clapped back at comments made by Vice Presidential hopeful J.D. Vance to Tucker Carlsen in 2021 that had resurfaced recently, in which he called Democratic voters, “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

The Murphy Brown actress, who played the titular character in the series, a reporter, for ten years, quipped that “in one classic moment” on the show, “my character was attacked by Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy became pregnant and decided to raise the baby as a single mother – oh, how far we’ve come.”

“She’s already proven she hasn’t lost her sassy sense of humor,” the source confirms.

“She’s taken a page from her pal Jane Fonda and lost some weight by exercising and eating right, and she’s enjoying spa days like never before while doing what she can to maintain her classic looks.”

“She and Marshall still travel to New York occasionally, but Candice is content to stay on the West Coast moving forward.”