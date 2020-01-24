Worlds collide! Candace Cameron Bure couldn’t help but smile when she took some time to meet up with famous designer Joanna Gaines.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, January 24, to share various photos of her day with the TV personality. “I really wanted to make a ‘Fixer Upper‘ pun, but I can’t think of one,” the Full House alum joked alongside the snaps. “Regardless, it was an absolute pleasure meeting this boss woman @joannagaines. It’s Chip & Joanna’s world here in Waco, and we’re just visiting it!”

People were all about the two successful women meeting up, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Yessss!!! Pun: fixing up your fuller house?” one fan joked. Another added, “Oh my gosh … two of my favorite people in one picture!!! Can I put this on a shirt?!”

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

The actress also shared a video with Joanna, as the duo signed books for one other. “Had the absolute pleasure of meeting @joannagaines today. She’s as sweet as can be and we exchanged children books,” Candace wrote via Twitter.

This this not the only famous face that has crossed paths with Chip Gaines‘ wife — Jennifer Lopez has also not only found herself hanging with Joanna, but grabbing some tips from her as well. “From an outsiders perspective, Joanna and J.Lo seem [like] unlikely friends — J.Lo’s all about the glitz and glamor whereas Joanna’s a country girl who’d rather wear a flannel shirt than be [decked] out in designer clothes, but the pair have become incredibly close and enjoy hanging out together,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“They both share a passion for business and making millions, and have more in common than everyone thinks. J.Lo’s a keen learner and is really interested in interior design so is getting tips from her new pal!” the source added. The entertainer, 50, has also been returning the favor by helping Joanna get in great shape.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Joanna really looks up to Jen and vice versa, so she was an obvious choice to devise a new diet and fitness plan,” another insider told Closer. “Jo’s thin but her arms and legs have no definition. She wants to bulk up a bit, look more tan and make better choices in her diet like weaning off the caffeine and Jen’s only too happy to help. Now when they get together, it always includes a gym workout or a hike.”

Joanna has a lot of famous friends!