Candace Cameron Bure Shares Swimsuit Photo From Italy Vacation

Candace Cameron Bure took a trip to Italy with her husband, Valeri Bure, and posted a swimsuit snapshot to commemorate the trip!

The Fuller House alum shared the photo on her Instagram page on Thursday, June 27. Candace, 48, sported a black one-piece swimsuit, a beaded necklace and a tan bucket hat while lounging on a boat. “Dear Italy, we love you,” she captioned the carousel of pictures from the trip.

In another photo, she bared her midriff while wearing a matching striped top and bottom and a maroon bikini top. She wore another bucket hat, this time in a baby blue color, along with a pair of sunglasses.

“I could not love these pics – moments to memories – more,” one person commented underneath the photos.

Candace is no stranger to posting bikini photos on her social media accounts. Last year in July, she shared several swimsuit photos while vacationing with her family. On top of that, the Dancing With the Stars alum often posts videos while working out, telling her fans that she tries to keep her body moving as much as possible, “even if it’s only once or twice a week while traveling for 30 minutes.”

“The secret is doing the type of exercise I actually enjoy so it doesn’t feel like a chore,” she told Eating Well in January 2020. “I also love social walks or hikes with a friend.”

Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Other snaps from the European getaway included a couple of PDA photos of the GAC Family star and her spouse.

“In 27 years, you have to keep dating. You have to keep laughing together. You have to keep the joy in the relationship,” she told Fox’s We Are Family in January of her lasting marriage to the retired NHL player.

“And I think at this stage of my life, because we’re kind of empty nesters, really, it’s about finding the new fun in our life and the things that we’re doing together or where we’re going to go and meeting new people and new friends,” she added. “And it … kind of never stops. It continues to evolve, and it’s what keeps it healthy.”

Candace and Valeri, 50, share kids Natasha, Lev and Maksim, all of whom have moved out of the house to pursue their own careers. Lev, 23, married Elliott Dunham in January, Candace announced on Instagram at the time.

“Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott,” the former Hallmark star captioned a post featuring photos from the wedding. “We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full.”

“I’m grateful for our generational blessing of long-lasting Christ-centered marriages; to have a legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way,” she added. “And now, being the example for our children and their children to come.”