Even though Candace Cameron Bure was only on The View for seasons 19 and 20, that was enough time for her to know that she didn’t like being a cohost.

“That was a super tough job,” the mom of three told Good Housekeeping on Wednesday, April 22, about what it was like being on the program. “It helped me grow a lot, but that was the most difficult job I’ve had to date … you always feel like you’re fighting to speak your opinion.”

At the time, Candace, 44, was cohosting the show with Whoopi Goldberg, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, Joy Behar and Paula Faris. She took the gig after signing on for Fuller House in 2015. When she would leave ABC’s set, the actress had to fly over to L.A. to film the sitcom. The commute was rough, but the only thing Candace did enjoy about The View was talking about her faith.

“That was the easiest part for me,” she gushed on the Tamron Hall Show. “But I’m happy right now not to be on that show and talk about lighter topics right now.”

In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, Candace shared why her faith is so important to her. “My faith is the foundation for who I am, so my faith … I mean, I cling to my faith in all seasons of life — the good times and the really hard times,” she said. “So when any type of fear or worry or anxiety starts to flood my mind, I can always go to the Bible and read what God says about that which gives me such great comfort.”

Fortunately, Candace can still say she’s done a lot of amazing things even without The View. She just finished working on her 2020 TV movie Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek.

“I’m living out my dreams and going for it,” she tells Closer. “There’s just too much to talk about at this point!”