Candace Cameron Bure Posts Photos of Newlywed Son Lev and Wife

Candace Cameron Bure enjoyed a family vacation to Italy, sharing a sweet snap of her eldest son, Lev Bure, and his wife, Elliott Bure, during the getaway.

The Fuller House alum snapped a photo of her son enjoying the trip after a fan asked, “Where is your son’s new wife? Did she go on this trip?”

“Yes!” Candace, 48, captioned the sweet picture in her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 17. “Cutie pies.”

On January 30, the GAC Family star announced that Lev, 24, had gotten married.

“Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott,” she captioned a series of photos from the wedding on Instagram. “We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full.”

“I’m grateful for our generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages; to have a legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way,” Candace added. “And now, being the example for our children and their children to come. If this isn’t a blessing, I don’t know what is. What a celebration it was!! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago.”

In addition to Lev, Candace also shares kids Natasha and Maksim with husband Valeri Bure. The mom of three is also celebrating a milestone in her own marriage this summer, as she marks 28 years of marriage with her husband.

“No one has a perfect marriage,” she told Us Weekly in April. “There are trials along the way, but I’m grateful we’ve stuck through them.”

Candace went on to say that she and the former professional hockey player have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” adding, “Really [it’s] by the grace of God [we’re still together], because you go through ups and downs.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum first met Valeri alongside her Full House costars, including Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin, in 1994 at the 3rd Annual Rock’n the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game.

“Thank you @dcoulier for taking me to my first hockey game,” Candace wrote on Instagram in June 2021. “Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you @bobsaget for watching out for me like a dad.”

Now, after nearly three decades of marriage, the pair are stronger than ever.

“Above all, we just want what’s best for each other,” she said of her partner. “We want to do everything we can to stay together. And a lot of times it just means being selfless and putting your sense of control aside and going, ‘How do we work on this together?’ There’s a lot of humility in marriage, let’s just say that. You’ve got to put your pride aside.”