Have mercy! Candace Cameron Bure reveals New Kids on the Block will be making a guest appearance on Fuller House‘s final season. The beloved actress exclusively tells Closer Weekly fans “may see some of them back in the last nine episodes” while chatting about her love for the iconic boy band.

“Nobody knows that!” Candace, 44, shares while dishing on their future guest appearance for the very first time on Tuesday, May 5. The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star made the exciting confession as she explained why the beloved musical group has been her “favorite guest stars” to have on the spinoff.

“We were pining for them during the original [Full House] series and we never were able to have them on the show for whatever reason,” Candace explains. “So getting them on Fuller House was like … the ridiculous, screaming, 13-year-old girl inside of me was so excited.”

As fans remember, New Kids on the Block made a guest appearance in the revival’s second season in December 2016. Bandmates Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight and Joey McIntyre showed up at the family’s home in the show after Kimmy accidentally bought counterfeit tickets to their concert for D.J.’s 39th birthday.

The Kind Is the New Classy author — who teamed up with the Salvation Army in support of Giving Tuesday — wasn’t the only one swooning on set either. “Same with Andrea Barber!” Candace adorably adds. “We’ve just been New Kids on the Block fans forever. So that by far was, they were our favorite guest stars for Fuller House, at least mine and Andrea’s!”

Although fans can’t wait to witness the return of the “Please Don’t Go Girl” singers, it won’t be long before Fuller House comes to an end. However, Candace previously insisted the bond the cast shares will never change.

“Oh yeah, we are best friends,” she told Closer at an event in July 2019. “Even when the show ends, we’re not leaving each other. You know, we’re close friends — best friends — till the end.”

The Switched for Christmas actress even said she’s always checking in with costars Jodie Sweetin, John Stamos, Bob Saget and more.

“It’s not just when we’re at work, but we show up for each other,” she explained. “Whenever someone’s doing something or someone has an event going on in their life, we’re always on the phone; we’re always texting. We sit and have lunch together every day at work and we call it our group therapy because we just bounce everything off one another and talk about life. They’re the best.”

We will always love Candace and the Fuller House crew!

Be sure to catch Candace in The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek, premiering on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries May 17.

