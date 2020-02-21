Crazy about her kids! Candace Cameron-Bure is all about her children, and she took some time to send nothing but sweet words to her eldest son Lev on his Birthday.

“His 20th birthday on 2-20-2020! Happy Golden Birthday Lova!!! @levvbure You bless me beyond,” the Fuller House actress, 43, wrote via Instagram recently alongside numerous photos of the two together. “You are kind. You are compassionate. You are strong. You are intelligent. You are charismatic. You are loving. You are sensitive. You are creative. You are bold. I love all these characteristics about you Lev and am so proud of the man you are today.”

“I love you just because you’re you — not because of anything you’ve done or achieved (and you’ve done so much.) Most of all, I love your heart for God. I love they way you love on people. You are a Godly man,” Cameron added. “Happy 20th birthday son. I love you — Mama.” Fans were of course all about the adorable post, as they rushed to respond.

“Good looking pair there! Love your love for your kiddos!!” one person said. Another joked, “You look like his sister.”

The Full House alum shares Lev, as well as two more kids — daughter Natasha, 21, and son Maksim, 18 — with her husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure. Candace is obviously quite close with her children. In fact, she is not looking forward to the day when they all have moved out from under her roof.

“It’s sad to think that my kids aren’t going to be in my house every day,” she told Us Weekly during an interview. However, she will at least have her man — who she tied the knot with in 1996.

“You really try to, I always say, put your spouse on a pedestal. And in return, you’re hoping, which my husband does, we have the same respect for one another other… and some days neither of us deserve it, but we do it because we honor one another and respect each other,” the Switched for Christmas star once told the outlet about the key behind her marriage. “You hang in there, you’re always going to come back on the upswing if you’re in a low spot.”