Candace Cameron Bure‘s eldest son, Lev Bure, is getting ready to walk down the aisle, but his mom said she’s more concerned about him having babies. In fact, the Fuller House star revealed she “can’t wait” to become a “hot grandma” one day.

“It is so exciting to me,” the 44-year-old gushed to Us Weekly on Thursday, November 5. “I can’t wait until the day I do become a grandma, whether that’s a few years or five years or 10, whatever … I love children.”

Instagram

For now, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress is hoping to be “the best mother-in-law in town” once Lev, 20, marries his fiancée, Taylor Hutchison. “We will love them unconditionally,” Candace sweetly shared, noting she’s making sure not to step on their toes when it comes to planning their future together.

“We will want to be a part of [their] lives, want to be a part of the grandkids’ lives,” the proud mama continued. “I don’t want to do anything to rock the boat. I just want to be there to support.”

Candace first announced Lev’s engagement with his blonde beauty via Instagram in August 2020. At the time, the Switched for Christmas star — who also shares Natasha Bure, 22, and Maksim Bure, 18, with husband Valeri Bure — shared gorgeous pics of her child asking for his love’s hand in marriage.

“She said YES!” Candace captioned the collage. “Last night, my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend, @taylorrhutchison. We are SO excited for these cuties! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans!”

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Considering the Hallmark star has been going strong with the former Russian ice hockey player, 46, since they tied the knot in 1996, we bet Candace has a ton of advice she can share with Lev and his future wife.

“The more you can laugh with each other, I think the better life will be,” the loving spouse exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in April 2020. Candace also credited “lots of grace for one another and communication” for being the secret to their decades-long romance.

Even though their three kiddos are all grown up and moved out of their home, Candace said she and Val are embracing this new phase in their life. “The kids are older now so it’s different,” she explained to Closer. “Now that we’re empty-nesters, it’s like a whole new relationship. It’s really great.”