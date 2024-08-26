Candace Cameron Bure Dons Black Bikini During Cold Plunge Video

Candace Cameron Bure is dropping jaws with her latest Instagram post. The Fuller House alum shared multiple videos while donning a black bikini on Sunday, August 26.

Candace, 48, took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was doing a cold plunge in water that was 48 degrees. After submerging herself in the pool, she took deep breaths and looked up at the camera. The former Hallmark star could be heard chatting with some of the other people around her about her experiences with cold plunges.

In a second video shared to her Instagram Stories, she recalled having the “worst” experience the first time she ever did a cold plunge. “This is my third, and I’m like OK, this is better,” Candace explained.

The person behind the camera noted that Candace had been in the water for a minute and a half the third time around. The GAC Family star told her followers that she wanted to stay in the cold water for at least two minutes. She also revealed that she typically heads into the sauna and steam room after each time she does a cold plunge.

After the cold plunge this time around, Candace shared a photo sitting by the pool with a friend. She used a bathrobe emoji to cover her body and added a towel emoji on her head. Candace then shared another snapshot with her pal, revealing that they walked over 18,000 steps that day. It seems like it was a packed day for the duo!

The Unsung Hero actress previously donned a swimsuit in a series of photos posted on Instagram to look back on her recent Italy vacation with her family. Candace sported a red bikini during the trip, as well as a black one-piece swimsuit with a sun hat.

She was joined by her husband, Valeri Bure, and her kids on the adventure. The sitcom alum is a mom to kids Natasha, Lev and Maksim.

At the start of the summer, the mom of three opened up about her fitness routine and tips to help get moving during the warmer months.

“Tips for summertime is to get out and get moving,” she told Fox News Digital in July. “I know that sounds super simple, but typically the weather is good in most places. Getting out and getting your steps in makes such a massive difference. Doing it outside is better than being at a gym on a treadmill because you’re getting fresh air, you’re getting in nature. At the end of your walk or jog, take your shoes off, put your feet in the grass and get grounded, like those just for overall health are amazing.”

“I up my steps in the summertime and try to walk wherever I can,” she added. “I park a little further in the parking lot.”

Candace also explained that she takes her skincare routine very seriously in the summertime.

“It’s really important because we’re going outside more often,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “Find a great, high-quality mineral sunscreen for your face. I love the sun. Vitamin D is very important. I’m really prone to sun spots so I make sure I put sunscreen on and even a hat when I’m going to be outside for long periods of time.”