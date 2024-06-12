Can Ryan Seacrest Sing? American Idol Host Reveals Talent

Ryan Seacrest hosts one of the most popular talent competitions on television, but can he sing?

Can Ryan Seacrest Sing?

The American Idol host has tried his hand at singing on the show over the years. In April 2018, he joined Lionel Richie on the show’s stage to sing a rendition of his song “Hello.” Much to the audience’s surprise, Ryan was actually able to carry a tune.

The new Wheel of Fortune host has some serious pipes. American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan went wild as they watched the performance.

It wasn’t the first time he sang on the show. In 2014, he took the stage to perform “Right Here Waiting For You” with Richard Marx. The inspiration behind the performance was the fact that it was a nod to the first concert he ever went to when he was a child.

Ryan’s whole family was in the audience to watch the performance that night.

“Randy, it took a lot of convincing to get him to agree to sing a song from his very first concert in Atlanta, Richard Marx. I remember driving him to the Fox Theatre,” Ryan’s mom, Connie Seacrest, said before her son took the stage.

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. were on their feet cheering Ryan on. Richard later joined Ryan on the piano during the second half of the song. They harmonized together at the end of the ballad, finishing off the epic performance with a bang.

The duo received a standing ovation from the audience. “I apologize at home,” Ryan told the audience after his nervous vocals.

Disney/Art Streiber

Ryan Seacrest Also Showed Off His Vocal Chops Online

In February 2024, Ryan posted a TikTok video while singing “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted” by Jimmy Ruffin. “Post workout sing-along,” Ryan declared in the video. The comments were full of shocked fans as well as some who couldn’t help but make jokes about American Idol.

“I think you should audition for American Idol,” one person wrote in a comment, while another penned, “You’re going to Hollywood.”

In May 2023, Ryan revealed that even before he was brought on to host American Idol, producers were considering putting him on the program’s judging panel. He said they “thought that I might fit the panel to be up there with whoever else was already on,” during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I guess Simon [Cowell] was already on board, and I don’t know who else at that point,” the entertainment mogul continued. “And I was like, ‘Well, wait a minute. I would love to audition to be the host.’ And so I auditioned eventually to be the host. And I got the job. So I’m happy to still have the job.”