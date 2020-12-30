This article was originally published on Pass CBD Drug Test. To view the original article, click here.

A hangover is a common phenomenon associated with alcohol intake and the intensity mostly depends on the consumed amount of alcohol. Although the diuretic and dehydrating properties of alcohol primarily contribute to hangover symptoms, chemicals called congeners can lead to more intense hangovers.

CBD is a cannabis compound that has earned quite a name in recent years with its success in treating various physical and mental conditions. Many conditions that CBD offers cure are associated with hangovers as well. This implies that CBD could be used as an effective treatment for hangovers.

What Are The Causes And Symptoms Of Hangovers?

Various effects of alcohol on our body contribute a major share to the typical hangover symptoms. Alcohol has diuretic properties leading to increased chances of dehydration during and after drinking. Dehydration could lead to hangover symptoms like dizziness, headache and thirst. The effects of alcohol on the functioning of the digestive system may cause gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Alcohol consumption alters the electrolyte levels in our body and the resulting electrolyte imbalances may cause headaches, weakness and irritability. Drinking limits glucose production in our body to an extent. Lower levels of blood sugar may lead to dizziness, fatigue and irritability.

In most cases, hangovers do not last more than 24 hours. However, the progression of the hangover symptoms and the intensities vary from one person to the other. Different hangover symptoms may appear and disappear at different times.

What Is The Role Of Congeners In Hangovers?

Congeners are by-products of the fermentation process used to manufacture alcoholic drinks. Methanol, acetaldehyde and tannins are some common congeners. They are often found in high concentrations in beverages like red wine, bourbon and whiskey while clear beverages like vodka and gin have lower concentrations of congeners. Vodka hardly has any congeners in it.

A higher concentration of congeners in alcoholic drinks could lead to more intense hangover symptoms.

How Good Is CBD For Treating Hangovers?

Anxiety is a hangover symptom that is reported by many. Because CBD has anxiolytic properties, it can effectively handle the anxiety that is part of a hangover. CBD is an anti-emetic that can effectively manage intestinal issues like nausea and vomiting.

Hangovers are also associated with headaches that could be handled by taking CBD because CBD is an anti-inflammatory compound. Select high quality CBD products certified by reputed third party labs to ensure that you get the best CBD experience.

