Over 3 million Americans have sleep problems, so do not think that you alone find it difficult to sleep. Sleeplessness can lead to anxiety, tiredness, mood swings, irritability, and symptoms that cause more discomfort; so naturally, you would like to look for sleep aids. Many consider CBD for sleep to be an effective solution.

Is Cannabidiol Safe?

Cannabidiol has been growing in popularity after the legalization of medical marijuana, but there exists much confusion regarding what it is and its effects. So, people wonder whether it is safe.

The FDA does not understand the long-term CBD effects, so there is a need for more official studies on cannabidiol. We will be able to know more regarding CBD’s potential effects only after the research is done.

As per the FDA, “CBD has the potential to harm you, and harm can happen even before you become aware of it.” However, there are no reported cases of CBD-induced damage or CBD abuse for that matter.

In What Way Does It Affect Sleep?

Individuals are using cannabidiol to help deal with various health conditions, including sleep disorders. As per Consumer Reports, certain recent studies indicate that using CBD for sleep can be effective. In other words, it has the potential to be an effective sleep aid.

Consumer Reports published a survey revealing that 10% of US citizens, who consumed cannabidiol to manage sleep, reported that the move was helpful. As per another recent study’s findings, which came in the paper ‘Cannabidiol In Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series’, it can help those having temporary sleep issues. We need more studies about the link between cannabidiol and sleep, plus further long-term pieces of research, but these findings are promising.

Cannabidiol has anxiety-alleviating and pain-easing properties. To be more technical, CB1 receptors attach to 5-hydroxytryptamine receptors, and this leads to the state of being sleepy. As the receptors attach, cannabidiol may stop whatever that results in anxiety, in turn, making the user sleepy.

When the person is calm, they might fall asleep faster and easier than in the event they are feeling anxious or having pain. When there is no pain and anxiety, the individual might just be able to fall asleep and be in this state more easily.

As per another piece of research, cannabidiol interacts with brain receptors that affect one’s sleep-wake cycle. It notes that cannabidiol is potentially effective in treating insomnia. THC may reduce sleep onset latency (SOL), but could harm the quality of sleep in the long term.

However, much is not known about timing, dosages and possible effects of consuming cannabidiol to help with sleep issues.

Does Cannabidiol Cause You To Be Sleepy?

One can use CBD in the form of medicine for sleep problems, but it should not show the effects of sleep, at least instantly. Cannabidiol may help to fall asleep when you are at a setting suitable for sleep. Still, consuming CBD in the daytime is safe; this will not cause drowsiness, except if you are prepared for sleep at night and plan on using it as medicine. You can run bulky equipment when consuming cannabidiol and legal restriction on CBD amounts is non-existent.

Is CBD Effective For Obstructive Sleep Apnea?

One in five American grownups have sleep apnea; worse still, standard medicine for this health condition is unavailable. Continuous positive airway pressure is the major solution for it. CPAP therapy has side effects and other issues though. Firstly, patients have difficulty getting used to CPAP accessories they wear, and CPAP machine emits such loud noise that sleeping becomes an issue for them.

So sleep apnea patients are looking for alternative solutions to CPAP. CBD might just be that alternative solution for better sleep. It can help individuals having an REM (rapid eye movement) sleep behavior disorder to fall and remain asleep.

How Much Cannabidiol Should You Consume For Sleep?

Cannabidiol is in various forms, including edible, vape concentrate, tincture and oil. There are not a lot of verified scientific details regarding the right dose of CBD for sleep, but dosing depends on many factors. As per Healthline, these factors are the potential user’s weight, body chemistry, and the issue they face.

In almost every clinical trial involving cannabidiol, people take 0.025 to 1.5 grams of cannabidiol. If it is your first time consuming cannabidiol to deal with sleep issues, you should take a relatively safe action by starting with a low dosage. If the dose is ineffective for you, try another dosage and keep doing this until you find the appropriate one.

It might take time to work. Over time, consuming it as a drug for sleep could make the user more ready for sleep. Some users report consuming it for around 30 days and then having results.

