Cameron Mathison Seen With Aubree Knight After Split From Wife

After Cameron Mathison announced his shocking split from wife Vanessa Mathison, he was spotted out with Aubree Knight.

On Thursday, August 1, Cameron was photographed walking side by side with Aubree as they went to grab food together at Sweetgreen in Los Angeles. She also “visited him at his home,” per People.

During the outing, the General Hospital actor wore a black V-Neck T-shirt with white pants and flip-flops. He smiled while chatting with Aubree, who is a rejuvenating skincare expert, according to her Instagram bio. She founded the company Aubree Knight Beauty.

Aubree wore an all black outfit and white sneakers, carrying a white purse along with her. She smiled and laughed as she chatted with the All My Children star. Following the outing, a source told Us Weekly that Cameron and Aubree are “just friends.”

The insider told the outlet that there is “nothing romantic going on” between them and “it’s purely platonic.”

The public appearance came after Cameron and Vanessa revealed they decided to end their 22 year marriage in a statement posted on Instagram.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the statement said. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them,” their statement continued, alongside three photos of them together.

Cameron and Vanessa’s split announcement came just a few days after their wedding anniversary. The former couple share kids Lucas and Leila.

On July 22, Cameron went on Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast to reflect on his time on Dancing With the Stars and how it impacted his marriage. He competed on the show in 2007 and was partnered with Edyta Śliwińska.

“I watched the show, so I knew Edyta,” he shared. “She’s a very beautiful woman, and I don’t even know if Edyta knows this, I actually called Dina Katz, who’s my dear friend now, who at the time was casting director, I called her and I said, ‘Listen, I’m so happy that you’ve offered me the show. I can’t wait. I’m in. Just do me a favor. Put me with anybody but Edyta.’”

“Because I knew my wife and I, we were going through a little bit of a challenge at that time, and Edyta didn’t wear a lot of clothes,” Cameron added.

Ultimately, the dad of two and the professional dancer ended up coming in fifth place on the competition series.

“Vanessa was a trooper,” he recalled. “We’d recently gone through a bunch of stuff, and it wasn’t great timing and I was off in L.A. spending time with this beautiful woman, dressed up, against her, sweating with her five hours a day rehearsing, and then doing all the press and touring stuff together, and it was really hard.”

Cameron went on to speak about his busy schedule and how it presented some challenges in his life at the time.

“I tried. I did everything in my power to make that as easy for [Vanessa] as possible,” he said. “But it just is what it is. I mean, you can be married and do the show, obviously, but it can be, depending on the circumstances — I think if you all lived in L.A. or whatever, but being on a plane and traveling and hotels and the whole thing, I think it’s just really hard.”