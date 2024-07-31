Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa Split After 22 Years

It’s over for General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison. The former couple announced their split on Instagram on Wednesday, July 31.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the statement said. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them,” their statement continued, along with three photos of them posing together.

The announcement came just days after they celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary together.

They share two children together. Their son, Lucas, was born in April 2003. Their daughter, Leila, was born in July 2006.

Cameron, 54, and Vanessa’s relationship dated back to when they first met in the late ’90s when they were both models. By the early 2000s, they were still going strong. In July 2002, the All My Children star and the model walked down the aisle.

Mere hours before announcing their split, Cameron posted a “summer photo dump” featuring pictures with his kids on Instagram. “Last few weeks before I’m an official empty nester,” he wrote in his caption. Earlier this summer, the dad of two celebrated Leila’s high school graduation, posting photos from the exciting day on Instagram.

“A chapter closes and a new one begins as Leila graduates high school❤️🎓 Your dedication, resilience, and passion have brought you to this moment, and I couldn’t be prouder. You amaze me every single day. I love you so much,” he captioned his post. “Here’s to all the adventures that lie ahead🎉 Next stop Paris.”

Months before revealing news of his shocking split from Vanessa, Cameron opened up about becoming an empty nester ahead of Leila’s graduation.

“It’s tough,” he told People in May, mentioning that his son has “already been to college.”

“I’m about to be an empty nester. My kids are older, my daughter’s leaving,” the TV star added.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” Cameron shared. “But at the same time, I don’t think I’m ready. I mean, you think you are. You’re like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be awesome,’ but I’m going to miss them.”

In a July 13 Instagram post, Cameron shared more information about the next chapters of his kids’ lives after taking them on a trip through Arizona. Vanessa was not featured in any of the photos in the set, with one person commenting, “Where is the wife these days? barely see any post of all them doing things together… low key separated?” on Cameron’s post.

“Magical trip through AZ so far with my two loves,” he captioned the series of photos on his page. “This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design. And Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology. Every moment is so precious.”

Vanessa ended up commenting, “Love these so much!!!”