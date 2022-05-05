Looking good! Cameron Diaz loves flaunting her fit figure in bikinis and swimsuits, and her sexiest photos prove she’s the ultimate beach babe.

Pictures of the There’s Something About Mary actress often show her rocking a two-piece while partaking in water sports, her favorites of which appear to be paddle boarding and jet skiing.

The Other Woman star is very athletic and passionate about living a healthy lifestyle. While she previously acknowledged that she has a “blessed gene pool,” she encouraged others to be mindful of the foods they eat.

“[You can] love your own amazing body. Know that body. The only way you can know that body is by taking care of it properly,” she told USA Today in 2014. “If you are eating processed foods, and you’re not getting all your nutrients, not exercising properly, then you are not living in the body that you were meant to live in.”

The Body Book author said she wanted people to “stop hating their bodies” and instead, work to “understand” and ”take care” of themselves. “Put that energy that they would be turning on themselves in a negative way out to the world in a positive way,” the San Diego native explained.

Cameron recognized that she’s been a “victim of all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to” during an appearance on the “Rule Breakers” podcast in March 2022. “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times. It is hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against certain markers of beauty,” she said.

As she approaches turning 50, the Charlie’s Angels actress explained that she stresses less about her appearance by looking in mirrors less frequently. It’s a refreshing change of pace since, as an actress, she sometimes had to stare at her own reflection for “seven hours a day” while getting her hair and makeup done.

“You’re just sitting in front of the mirror, and it’s toxic. You just start to pick yourself apart. You’re like, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?’” she explained. “My body is strong. My body is capable. Why am I going to talk down to it and be mean to it when it’s carried me this far? It’s given me this much experience. All the things I’ve gotten to do because my body has taken me there, been strong enough to get me there.”

