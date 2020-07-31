Cameron Diaz Shares Video of Her Doing the ‘Wine Challenge’ After Joining TikTok for the 1st Time

A new day! Cameron Diaz let her fans know she made a TikTok account when she shared a video of herself attempting the “wine challenge” with Katherine Power, the cofounder of her new wine brand called Avaline.

“Made my first TikTok ya’ll,” Cameron, 47, shared on Instagram while tagging their company in the caption on Thursday, July 30. In the video, the mom of one successfully drank the beverage with no hands. Thanks to Katherine, who held the bottom of the cup in her mouth, Cameron was able to drink the whole thing while sitting behind her. The only thing the Who What Wear founder had to do was slowly lean back until the Mask star was able to taste the liquor and guzzle the whole thing down.

“Who’s up next?” the Vanilla Sky star said in the caption. Since leaving Hollywood, Cameron has been doing all of the things she never had time for as an actress like starting a family with husband Benji Madden and creating her own brand of liquor. “I enjoyed wine for many-a-year and never questioned it. … But I had no idea of the process,” she previously said in a statement about her brand’s launch. “We soon learned it wasn’t what you added, it’s what you didn’t add.”

Although Cameron is excited for Avaline, fans are dying to see her back on the big screen. But whenever a fan asks her about her return to Hollywood, the Golden Globe nominee’s answer is always the same. “I’m living my life,” the doting mom happily told Instyle in August 2019 about her life away from the spotlight. “It’s fun to just not have anybody know what I’m up to. Because my time is all mine.”

Ray Tang/Shutterstock

Aside from making wine, Cameron has also been spending a lot of time with her daughter, Raddix, at home. In fact, the actress previously told her fans she feels so “lucky” to have Benji around because he’s such an “amazing dad.”

“After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed. He’s so good,” she gushed. “He’s incredible.” Now that Cameron has a TikTok account she can document all of her fun adventures on the app!